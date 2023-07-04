Sheffield Wednesday defender linked with surprise Champions League switch

Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa has one year left on his current Owls deal, but reports have suggested that he could still be on the move this summer.

Iorfa, who recently turned 28, was a regular for Wednesday last season as he played his part in their promotion campaign out of League One, and if the latest news is to be believed then his performances caught the eye of former Liverpool man, Igor Biscan, who is now manager of Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

According to journalist, Alan Nixon, the club are considering making a move for the defender as they prepare for next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign having won the Hrvatska Nogometna Liga last year to qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

It remains to be seen at this point whether the Croatian outfit will take their reported interest any further, or how much club owner, Dejphon Chansiri, would consider to be a reasonable transfer fee for the long-serving defender.

Speaking to The Star about his future after the win at Wembley, Iorfa spoke of how he was ‘settled’ at Hillsborough, saying, “I’ve been here for years, it’s my fifth season, so I’m settled here, I’ve had a great time and it’s a good time to be at the club as well.

“We’ve got momentum, everyone is on a high, and like I say, I’ve been here a long time and I’m settled here, but we’ll see what happens.”