Sheffield Wednesday fans wishing to watch the team in action in Spain next month can purchase tickets for their game against Real Murcia.

The Owls don’t currently have a manager, and there is still plenty of work to be done in the transfer market, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t made plans for preseason as the team begin their preparations for the 2023/23 campaign in the Championship.

Dejphon Chansiri has previously stated that he hopes to get a new manager in the door at Middlewood Road before the players return, though they are now expected back in the next few days and nothing has been announced as of yet.

One thing that does appear to be confirmed, though, is the fact that Wednesday will spend a week out in Murcia midway through next month, with the website of Pinatar Arena – which is on the border with Valencia – saying that they will be in the country from July 15th to July 21st.

Real Murcia, who are now managed by former Sunderland man, Carlos Cuellar, posted on their social media channels that they will take on Wednesday at 8pm on July 18th at Pinatar Arena, but it remains to be seen whether the Owls will have other games lined up for their warm weather camp.

Fans can purchase tickets for the friendly for €10 (€5 for U10s), and a number of the 1300 made available have been sold already. Other British clubs such as Bradford City, Birmingham City, Millwall and Rotherham United will be spending time in the same area this summer, with Port Vale and Arsenal’s U21s set to be around during the same period as Wednesday.