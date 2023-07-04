Sheffield Wednesday have announced that Xisco Munoz has been appointed as Darren Moore’s replacement.

The former Watford coach will take charge of the Owls with immediate effect, taking the reins after leaving Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus earlier this year.

A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to announce the appointment of Xisco Muñoz as our first team manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Spaniard, who gained promotion to the Premier League with Watford in 2020/21, takes charge of the Owls with immediate effect.

“Following a successful playing career, which included a La Liga title and UEFA Cup triumph with Valencia in 2003/04, Muñoz moved into full-time management with Georgian outfit Dinamo Tbilisi in 2020.

“The 42-year-old guided Tbilisi to the Erovnuli Liga title in the same year before joining the Hornets in December 2020.

“Muñoz was awarded the Championship Manager of the Month in March 2021 after five straight victories and went on to gain automatic promotion at Vicarage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The former winger has since had managerial stints with Spanish side SD Huesca and Anorthosis Famagusta in the Cypriot top-flight. Welcome to Hillsborough, Xisco!”

Munoz’s first game will come this weekend when Wednesday make the short trip to York City, and he’ll be hoping to get a few players in the door in the coming week or so to add to those that have remained from last season.