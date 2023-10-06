Whoever steps into the manager’s job at Sheffield Wednesday wll have an awful lot to consider.

Tactical approach, technical ideology, personnel, training programmes; the top and bottom of a foul start to the Championship season will be looked at and sweeping changes no doubt considered.

Some will take deep thought, some matters changed with a click of the fingers.

And with one place having been left open on their EFL squad registration list, the calling-back of Marvin Johnson from the cold - or rather the warm given he has been training alone in Dubai in the last week - seems a simple decision to make.

Wednesday’s left side of the pitch was not the only area of concern in Xisco’s 12-match reign. But it was an area highlighted as a headache and a confusing one at that.

With Johnson and Reece James absconded and down the pecking order respectively, the likes of Juan Delgado, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo were asked to deputise. The character of the trio means there is little doubt they gave everything to the cause, but the position wasn’t their own.

Wednesday had and have bigger problems than their left side and the fact is that the reintroduction of James or the registration of Johnson into the final squad place won’t make those problems go away.

But in a side struggling to create chances, Johnson’s record albeit in League One shows he can provide them. His runs on to Barry Bannan’s through-balls were a highlight of the club’s latest third tier stay and provided progression up the pitch and crossing opportunity.

We haven’t yet seen whether the combination can work in the Championship.

The decision to take Johnson out of the Wednesday reckoning, The Star understands, was Xisco’s. While Dejphon Chansiri signed-off on the list, any past grievance is not his directly. Aside from the football benefits, it would be a popular move with a fan base disgruntled by many things over the past few months.

You’d hope no bridges have been burnt and you’d fully expect him to be on his way home from Dubai sooner rather than later.

Xisco made clear a squad place had been left open for the possible introduction of a free agent striker and in his last press conference said the club would continue to look at options regardless of any decision made over trialist Lyle Taylor.

Whether Taylor is signed or not is one for the new boss to consider - if indeed the funds are made available to him to sign the former Nottingham Forest man - and a look down the list of other available options comes up short of exciting.

Strikers are a fiercely sought-after commodity and though there will be exceptions to the rule somewhere, the question would be asked; if they’re not signed-up somewhere at this stage, then why?

The one unknown in the matter may well be the injury progress of Momo Diaby, on whom there has been no timescale on his recovery and as of a few days ago was still wearing a protective boot.

The Frenchman played only 65 minutes in Wednesday colours before his injury on debut and looked every part the sort of midfield player the Owls have missed. The suggestion from Middlewood Road is that this was no surprise in that he had been a stand-out figure in training.

Once submitted, the final spot will remain until a new list is handed over in the new year. If Diaby is closer to a return to fitness - and match fitness at that - it may well be his power from midfield is seen as more valuable than the balance Johnson would provide out left.