Sheffield Wednesday’s next permanent manager will not be in the dugout for this weekend’s welcoming of Huddersfield Town
But after the difficulties faced during the reign of Xisco, Saturday represents the chance to set the Owls under a new path. A first win of the season would be ideal.
Neil Thompson is the man tasked with achieving that in his second stint as caretaker manager.
Thompson may well be tempted to go back to basics and offer opportunities to those marginalised in recent weeks.
With thinking process and planned system a mystery, here’s a stab-in-the-dark shuffle-up of the team we could see take on the Terriers at S6.
1. GK - Devis Vasquez
The Milan loanee has had good days and bad in the Owls goal - and has had plenty of work to do in recent weeks. It’s very possible Cam Dawson is given a chance to impress and would seem a fair call - who knows which way Thompson could fall with it? Photo: Steve Ellis
2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa
Came out of the West Brom game with credit and has attributes that will be useful against Huddersfield. Pace is important in a back three - if that’s the way they’ll go - and Iorfa has it. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe
He hath risen. Never felt as though he was likely to climb back in under Xisco after a chastening afternoon for all involved at Hull. Has leadership qualities and will have a point to prove. The question is over match fitness.
4. LCB - Di’Shon Bernard
Has done OK on the left of a back three before - though it’s hardly a specialist position. Hasn’t been a picture of perfect consistency but is certainly one of the new boys to step out with decent credit.