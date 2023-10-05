Sheffield Wednesday’s hunt for a new manager has kicked into gear after the sacking of Xisco on Wednesday evening, with names beginning to be linked with the vacant role.

One name on the lips of supporters and media alike is that of Neil Warnock, the vastly experienced boss who was ousted in favour of ex-Owls manager Darren Moore at Huddersfield Town last month.

Warnock’s friend and former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan spoke on national radio on Thursday morning to question whether the 74-year-old would prefer to take a break from football following his Town exit.

The Star understands that while his initial preference has been to take a breath before jumping into management, the Wednesday job is a challenge that entices him and would likely represent a job he would be willing to end his mini-hiatus for.

The Star also understands, however, that Warnock has not yet received any contact from the Owls in what are the early stages of their managerial hunt.

The club are believed to have been in contact with other prospective managers regarding the vacant role.

This isn’t the first time eight-time promotion winner Warnock has been spoken about with regard to the Hillsborough hotseat.

Warnock, a former Sheffield United boss, was approached by the club’s former owner Milan Mandaric with regard to the post around the time of the departure of Dave Jones in December 2013. Stuart Gray was eventually chosen as the man to replace him.