The final games for Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland & Co as Play-Off race goes to the wire

Wednesday are currently fifth in the third tier with five games left to play, and their 1-1 draw over the weekend against Bolton Wanderers left them 10 points adrift of MK Dons in the second automatic place, effectively ruling them out of the running for direct promotion.

And while the Dons, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United battle it out for the top two spots and first Play-Off place, it’s looking like five others – the Owls included – will battle it out for the other three available spaces.

As things stand it’s Plymouth Argyle, who have a very tough run-in, in fourth place, followed by Darren Moore’s side in fifth and Sunderland sixth. All of that could – and probably will - change in the next week as each team plays twice over the Easter weekend.

The Black Cats and Wycombe Wanderers are both level with Wednesday on 73 points, while Oxford United lag behind slightly on 69.

Here’s how the final run-in looks for those five sides currently best placed to fight for those all-important spots:

Plymouth Argyle:

Wycombe Wanderers (A), Sunderland (H), Wigan Athletic (A), MK Dons (H).

Wednesday:

MK Dons (A), Crewe Alexandra (H), Wycombe Wanderers (A), Fleetwood Town (A), Portsmouth (H).

Sunderland:

Shrewsbury Town (H), Plymouth Argyle (A), Cambridge United (H), Rotherham United (H), Morecambe (A).

Wycombe:

Plymouth Argyle (H), AFC Wimbledon (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Burton Albion (A).

Oxford: