The Owls had 21 shots in the 1-1 draw against the Trotters on Saturday, but failed to secure three points after MJ Williams’ late equaliser cancelled out Jordan Storey’s first goal in Wednesday colours.

Wednesday remained in fifth place in League One despite dropping more points from a winning position, however it’s getting tight in the Play-Off places after Wycombe Wanderers picked up a point away at Gillingham and Sunderland beat Oxford United to see all three teams reach the 73-point mark.

Moore was pleased with the general play from his side at the University of Bolton Stadium, but admitted that he was ultimately shocked that they only ended up leaving with the singular point.

Speaking to the media after the game, the Owls boss said, “Without a doubt it’s two points dropped… You can’t come to a place like this and have those amount of chances and not coming away with three points. If you’d said to me before that we’d have had those chances then I’d only have said one thing – that we’d be coming away with three points. So it’s disappointing.

“Credit to Bolton for staying in the game, and they’ve got their just rewards at the end. Sometimes you have to take the rough with the smooth. Credit to Ian and his boys, they were never out of it, and it’s a point won for them. For us, though, it’s two points dropped on an afternoon where we were the most dominant side.”

Moore was also full of praise the large travelling support, who sang their hearts out all game, saying, “I was disappointed for everyone at the end and not least the 5,000 fans who backed us magnificently today…

“We couldn’t have asked for anything more and unfortunately they will not be going home happy. But my message to them is that we will shake this disappointment off, we will dust ourselves down, and straight from Monday we focus on going to MK Dons next Saturday.”