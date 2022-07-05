But after a season that saw them light up League One by overcoming a slow start to score 76 goals – only four teams scored more – the question now is more how they go about getting the best out of themselves going forward.

In Lee Gregory the Owls have a number nine feared throughout the division for his clever movement and finishing and in Josh Windass a fast-moving attacker who can join attacks from deep or play ‘in behind’ defenders.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City's Mallik Wilks remains a key transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

Gregory contributed 22 league goal contributions last season (16 goals, six assists); Windass six (four goals, two assists) in just 365 minutes of League One football.

You have to go back to the 1993/94 season and Mark Bright to find the last time Wednesday’s top goalscorer in the league scored more than Gregory and Wednesday weren't promoted; Steven MacLean scored 18 in 2004/05 and Gary Madine 18 in 2011/12.

So to this season, the addition of Michael Smith and what might come next, with the Owls retaining a strong interest in Mallik Wilks, who scored 22 goals as Hull won League One in 2020/21.

Smith scored 24 goals last season, 18 in the league, as Rotherham completed promotion alongside a Wembley win in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Tactically, his addition offers the chance for Wednesday to play Smith alongside Gregory as a second target man and have Josh Windass in a number 10 role, with Barry Bannan effectively operating high up the field behind a three-man attack.

Sylla Sow played the first half of Saturday’s run-out at Alfreton and was deployed on the shoulder for the most part, a role that could be left open for Wilks as it was so successfully when he played there for Hull in the title-winning season back in 2021/22.

It would also offer the switch-up option to play Wilks and Windass either side of a front man in a three-man attack.

Wilks’ addition – though it is still a way from completion – would mean they have four front men capable of scoring 20 goals at this level, all with their own skillset.