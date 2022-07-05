Heartbreak as former Sheffield Wednesday scout, 37, dies while on walking holiday

Karl Newton was on a walking holiday in the Lake District with friends when he passed away this week, it was confirmed by his current club Blackburn Rovers.

A passionate member of club staff, Newton worked as a ‘regional youth team and non-league scout’ at Wednesday having been brought to the club by former boss Garry Monk, who had also taken him to his previous job at Middlesbrough.

Former Sheffield Wednesday scout Karl Newton has died unexpectedly aged 37.

He left the Hillsborough club for AFC Fylde in August 2020 where he was head of player recruitment, before spearheading the recruitment push that saw Stockport County promoted to League Two last season.

He joined his role as a technical recruitment analyst at Championship side Blackburn only last month.

A passionate amateur football coach at his beloved Newcastle City Juniors, his LinkedIn profile reads that he was on a “journey to a life fulfilling my dream of working full time in football.”

Blackburn released a heartfelt statement that read: “We are devastated to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Karl Newton, who recently joined the club as our new technical recruitment analyst.

“An experienced and highly-regarded football scout, who had also worked for Stockport County, AFC Fylde, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leyton Orient, Karl sadly passed away last week whilst walking in the Lake District with friends.