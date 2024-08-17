Sheffield Wednesday have a few players who are due to see their contracts expire in 2025. Danny Rohl managed to keep the Owls in the Championship last season and has done a great job in charge at Hillsborough.
His side battered Plymouth Argyle 4-0 last weekend in their opening game of the new 2024/25 campaign. They then saw off fellow second tier outfit Hull City in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the MKM Stadium last time out to book a trip to Grimsby Town in the second round.
They are back in league action this Sunday away at Sunderland. In the meantime, here is a look at who has entered the final 12 months of their deal at Sheffield Wednesday…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.