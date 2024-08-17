Sheffield Wednesday have a few players who are due to see their contracts expire in 2025. Danny Rohl managed to keep the Owls in the Championship last season and has done a great job in charge at Hillsborough.

His side battered Plymouth Argyle 4-0 last weekend in their opening game of the new 2024/25 campaign. They then saw off fellow second tier outfit Hull City in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the MKM Stadium last time out to book a trip to Grimsby Town in the second round.

They are back in league action this Sunday away at Sunderland. In the meantime, here is a look at who has entered the final 12 months of their deal at Sheffield Wednesday…

1 . Anthony Musaba The 23-year-old scored eight goals in all competitions last season.

2 . Callum Paterson He has been on the books at Hillsborough since 2020.

3 . Akin Famewo The defender has played for Norwich City in the past.