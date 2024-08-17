The 8 Sheffield Wednesday players set to leave in 2025 as things stand including long-serving trio

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 17th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have a few decisions to make on the contract front this season

Sheffield Wednesday have a few players who are due to see their contracts expire in 2025. Danny Rohl managed to keep the Owls in the Championship last season and has done a great job in charge at Hillsborough. 

His side battered Plymouth Argyle 4-0 last weekend in their opening game of the new 2024/25 campaign. They then saw off fellow second tier outfit Hull City in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the MKM Stadium last time out to book a trip to Grimsby Town in the second round. 

They are back in league action this Sunday away at Sunderland. In the meantime, here is a look at who has entered the final 12 months of their deal at Sheffield Wednesday

The 23-year-old scored eight goals in all competitions last season.

1. Anthony Musaba

The 23-year-old scored eight goals in all competitions last season.

He has been on the books at Hillsborough since 2020.

2. Callum Paterson

He has been on the books at Hillsborough since 2020.

The defender has played for Norwich City in the past.

3. Akin Famewo

The defender has played for Norwich City in the past.

The Owls lured him over to England last year after their promotion from League One.

4. Pol Valentin

The Owls lured him over to England last year after their promotion from League One.

