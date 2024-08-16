Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are two weeks to go in what has been a whirlwind summer transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday - and they’re not finished yet.

The list of transfer targets at Sheffield Wednesday has been narrowed down in recent weeks - with manager Danny Röhl keeping true to his stance of not wanting to make comment on individual names amid a fresh report linking the Owls with interest in Norwegian midfield starlet Daniel Braut.

The report, published on Friday by Football Insider, claims that Stoke City and Owls’ city rivals Sheffield United are also in for the 19-year-old, who is currently playing for Sandnes Ulf in the Norwegian second tier. Braut was top scorer in the summer’s under-19 European Championship, scoring twice past Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles in Norway’s win over Northern Ireland.

Asked whether the youngster is one of the club’s targets, Röhl remained tight-lipped but said: “We are linked with a lot of players! Sometimes I am really surprised with some of the names! But it makes no sense to for me to speak about names because then other clubs will be listening in and may try to catch them before us.”

Wednesday’s list of potential additions has been cast wide this summer, with 10 senior players already having been added to the squad. Asked whether their shopping list remains vast, the German boss suggested the club are working on deals to bring in a smaller run of names specifically chosen to improve the bulk of work already done.

“Now it goes more and more specific,” he said. “At the beginning we had a big net to bring a lot of players with certain qualities in, now it’s about the small pieces in different profiles, this is what we are looking for now. This is good because the big job has been done, now it is more about the small pieces that make the impact and give the squad different profiles.”