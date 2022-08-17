Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking post-match, both managers alluded to the idea that the reduced numbers on the field allowed Peterborough to switch their own game plan and take advantage of more space out wide. Up to that point, it was suggested, Wednesday had done well to nullify their threat.

And the numbers bare that out. Before James’ dismissal the home side had chalked up only two crosses. In the hour after his dismissal? They launched 27 crosses into Wednesday’s box – an upsurge at a rate of 675% – two of which resulted in Peterborough’s goals in the 2-0 defeat.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore’s response to going down to 10 men was to bring on Dominic Iorfa in place of George Byers, a decision that sparked a controversial reaction from Byers himself as well as in the Wednesday support.

That decision was made in order to keep front men Callum Paterson and Lee Gregory on the pitch in order to not welcome pressure on so early in the match, Moore said, with Tyreeq Bakinson and Will Vaulks preferred to carry on in midfield in part due to their physical attributes with Peterborough likely to increase their aerial threat.

And though the score remained goalless for a good half an hour in which Wednesday themselves had opportunities to score – not least when Vaulks forced Lucas Bergström into a classy save – McCann’s side came on predictably strong.

Moore’s side were unable to keep the ball – their long pass rate rose to nearly one in four and they completed an average of only 1.86 passes per possession – allowing Peterborough to up the match tempo and tire the chasers out.

With Wednesday unable to stem the flow of Peterborough attack, the home side’s xG rose to 2.12 in the hour the Owls were down to 10 men, taking 20 shots at a rate of three per minute, landing six on target. Up to the point of the red card the Owls had kept Peterborough well at bay – they’d taken one shot with their xG deadlocked at zero.