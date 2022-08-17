Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James was given his marching order midway through the first half as the Owls chased another win on the road, but after his late challenge on Joe Ward resulted in a red card they were always up against it.

The tide turned completely as Moore’s side were reduced to 10 men, but while Moore confirmed that he would be fined as part of the club’s fining structure, he insisted that the defeat is not due to one player.

Speaking to the media after the game, Moore said, “It is a red card. I have seen it back… It was not deliberate. Reece has gone to block it and the lad has beaten him to it. It was a high leg.

“As the lad played it past him, his momentum carried him but Reece's leg was still quite high and straight. The lad has run into him. With his leg being high and straight, it gave the referee a decision. The decision went against us and changed the balance of the game.”

He also went on to say, “Listen, it’s a sending off, but there’s no way that I’m going to say that it’s all on Reece – because we’re all in this together… It’s done, he’ll get a suspension with it, and now we have to rejig the pack… He’s apologised to the boys in there.”