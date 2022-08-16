‘100% frustration’ – What Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore said on George Byers touchline fracas
Darren Moore insisted that he didn’t see the incident involving George Byers and his assistant, Jamie Smith, after the two clashed during Sheffield Wednesday’s latest game.
Byers was unhappy to be substituted during the 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United, with the midfielder being sacrificed after just over half an hour following a red card to Reece James.
What followed was some unsavoury scenes on the touchline as he slapped away the hand of Smith, and then the two shared some heated words on the bench after the coach followed him to his seat.
Moore, however, had his back turned as he focused on the field following the red card, and he says that he’ll find out internally what went on before reporting back – he did, though, insist that that it will have been down to frustration alone.
“I’ll find out now,” he told the media. “And when I see you on Friday we’ll have a little chat.
“After the sending off I was just thinking in my head about getting in at half time.
“Firstly you don’t think anything like that is going to happen - but I’ll ask the questions to both men, and see what was said.
“I would almost 100% put it down to frustration, heat of the moment and the pulsating atmosphere. If it’s anymore than that I’d be really surprised.
“I’m not really alarmed by it or anything, but I will look into it, and when we have the press conference on Friday I’ll happily speak about what went on.”