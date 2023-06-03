Jack Hunt has penned an emotional goodbye to Sheffield Wednesday following the decision not to renew his contract at Hillsborough.

The full back return to Wednesday following their relegation into League One, playing a massive role in their promotion push last season as they missed out on an automatic return to the Championship to Sunderland.

His substitute appearance at Wembley last week was his 180th in Owls colours and he scored a cool-as-a-cucumber penalty to get them there on his 179th against Peterborough, making sure that he finished his time at the club on the ultimate high.

Taking to Instagram the morning after his exit was confirmed, he called Wednesday a ‘special club’ and thanked the supporters for getting behind him.

“Good morning Owls,” he said. Over five years, two spells and 180 games my time has come to an end at your special football club… All I want to say to you is thank you for welcoming me and my family from the day I walked through the door.

“Fans are the heartbeat of any football club, and you’ll outlast any player. You’ve given me some amazing memories that will live with me the rest of my life. Keep being the best, and I’ll see you all soon.”