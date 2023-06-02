Sheffield Wednesday confirm testimonial game in honour of Owls promotion hero

Sheffield Wednesday’s first preseason friendly will see them face Chesterfield in a testimonial game for former Owl, Drew Talbot.

Talbot’s most famous Wednesday moment came in the 2005 League One play-off final when the teenager came off the bench to score a decisive goal at Cardiff as a teenager, going on to play 32 more games for the club before departing for Luton Town in 2007.

He went on to spent time at Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth during his career, but it was at Chesterfield where he really made his name - making over 300 appearances for the the Spireites over three different stints.

Now, following his decision to retire in 2019, it has been confirmed that he’ll be getting a testimonial featuring two of his former clubs.

A Wednesday statement today read, “The Owls are pleased to announce our first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2023/24 campaign… Darren Moore’s men will take the short hop to Chesterfield in a testimonial fixture for Drew Talbot, who played for both clubs.

“Talbot, of course, went down in Wednesday history in 2005 as the striker netted our final goal in the 4-2 League One play-off final win against Hartlepool at the Millennium Stadium.