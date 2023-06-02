News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

‘Wednesday ‘til I die’ – Sheffield Wednesday star delighted after contract extension

Long-serving Sheffield Wednesday defender, Liam Palmer, will cross the 400-game mark for the club next season after his contract was extended.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 17:18 BST

The lifelong Owl needs just a handful more appearances before joining the very exclusive club that features just 13 former Wednesday players, and ‘Palms’ says that he wants to remain at Hillsborough for as long as he’s wanted.

It was confirmed after he’d helped Barry Bannan lift the League One play-off final trophy that a clause in his contract meant he’d be sticking around in the Championship as the club look to take their next steps following promotion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Palmer, who said previously that he’ll stay ‘for as long my legs will carry me’, he’s just pleased that they’re making progress as a club.

Most Popular
Read More
Owls ruthless as seven are released in Darren Moore’s retained list

“I’ve always said that I wanted to leave this club in a better position than I found it,” he told The Star. “And a lot of the other boys came here for that reason - to get promoted - and others stayed for that reason after having gone down.

“It’s easy to jump ship when everything goes south, but we’ve stuck together as a group and have a really strong core of lads that have been together for ages and we were all working hard for that moment of winning promotion.”

At 31, in probably the shape of his life, there’s no talk of retirement anytime soon – but he says he’d be happy to remain at S6 for as long as he’s wanted.

Sheffield Wednesday's local lads, Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer. (Steve Ellis)Sheffield Wednesday's local lads, Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer. (Steve Ellis)
Sheffield Wednesday's local lads, Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer. (Steve Ellis)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve got no plans to finish anytime soon, I’ve played the most games this season of any I’ve had in my career, and probably had my best season.

“So I’m feeling as fit as ever, feeling good, and I’m comfortable in my game knowing what I can do for the team. And whilever there’s a manager that can see that ,who puts their trust in me with the club moving in the right direction, then I’m happy.

“I’m Wednesday ’til I die, and days like Wembley – and the legacy that’s been built – can never be taken away from me.”

MORE: David Stockdale spotted chopping hair at Hillsborough party

Related topics:Liam PalmerBarry BannanHillsboroughLeague OneWembley