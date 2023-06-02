‘Wednesday ‘til I die’ – Sheffield Wednesday star delighted after contract extension

Long-serving Sheffield Wednesday defender, Liam Palmer, will cross the 400-game mark for the club next season after his contract was extended.

The lifelong Owl needs just a handful more appearances before joining the very exclusive club that features just 13 former Wednesday players, and ‘Palms’ says that he wants to remain at Hillsborough for as long as he’s wanted.

It was confirmed after he’d helped Barry Bannan lift the League One play-off final trophy that a clause in his contract meant he’d be sticking around in the Championship as the club look to take their next steps following promotion.

For Palmer, who said previously that he’ll stay ‘for as long my legs will carry me’, he’s just pleased that they’re making progress as a club.

“I’ve always said that I wanted to leave this club in a better position than I found it,” he told The Star. “And a lot of the other boys came here for that reason - to get promoted - and others stayed for that reason after having gone down.

“It’s easy to jump ship when everything goes south, but we’ve stuck together as a group and have a really strong core of lads that have been together for ages and we were all working hard for that moment of winning promotion.”

At 31, in probably the shape of his life, there’s no talk of retirement anytime soon – but he says he’d be happy to remain at S6 for as long as he’s wanted.

Sheffield Wednesday's local lads, Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer. (Steve Ellis)

“I’ve got no plans to finish anytime soon, I’ve played the most games this season of any I’ve had in my career, and probably had my best season.

“So I’m feeling as fit as ever, feeling good, and I’m comfortable in my game knowing what I can do for the team. And whilever there’s a manager that can see that ,who puts their trust in me with the club moving in the right direction, then I’m happy.