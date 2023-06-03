Departing Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ben Heneghan, says that he’s ‘gutted’ that his time at the club is coming to an end.

Heneghan joined the Owls from AFC Wimbledon as the club’s first signing of last summer, coming on board as a big centre back that would help solve their problems of conceding from set pieces and boost their efforts with regards to first contacts.

He did just that, playing 10 of the first 16 League One games and helping them to victory in six of them. The defender quickly became a popular figure, even more so when he played through the pain bandaged up and bloodied against Cheltenham Town back in October as Darren Moore’s side won 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately his season was cut short very prematurely as he suffered an awful knee injury just weeks after that Cheltenham game, an injury that required surgery and meant he wouldn’t feature again in 2022/23 as he recovered. And the expectation was that he’d be back in time for preseason.

Wednesday never confirmed the length of the 29-year-old’s contract at Hillsborough though, and with many presuming that it would at least be a two-year deal there was plenty of shock from the fanbase when it was confirmed on Friday that his name was on the list of players who would be released when their contracts expire at the end of this month.

While other players released short statements, Heneghan simply posted five words on his Instagram story, saying, ‘Gutted, it’s a cruel game’.