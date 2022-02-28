Paterson got his 13th Wednesday goal over the weekend as he was on the scoresheet to double their lead in the 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic, with the versatile former Cardiff City man having now directly contributed to six goals for the Owls in League One this season as he looks to play his part in the club’s promotion push.

His infectious personality has seen him praised by a number of his teammates since his arrival at Hillsborough, and the Scottish international is also winning fans over with his blood and thunder approach to games and the passion that he shows.

Speaking to The Star about whether the fans help him perform well, he explained, “That’s what I play for… I play for the fans. I always have, at every club I’ve played for. I’m eager to impress. If I give the ball away I’m not bothered, as long as I work hard and people see that I’m trying, that’s good.

“And it’s good to have somebody around me that’s a little bit more technical than I am - Saido comes in, gets the ball, and I run the channels - it’s nice to have those kinds of relationships.

“I’m not overly fussed where I play… I can be a bit stressful figuring out where I’m going to play the next game, but as long as I’m given enough notice it’s nice to just play whenever.

“I’m closing in on 350 games now, I think, and I’ve played every single position on the park. So I’m happy to just get my numbers up and work hard - I’ll play wherever I’m asked.”

And he really has played everywhere… This season alone he’s played up front, behind the striker, wingback, centre back and centre midfield at various points – so what about a stint between the sticks to complete the set?

“It’s the only one I’ve not played in,” he said with a smile. “I’ve played every single position. Left wing back, right wing back, left centre half, everywhere except in goals - so I’m going to have to go in, I’ll just take the gloves off somebody.”