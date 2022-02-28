Paterson has two goals in his last two games for the Owls as they climbed back into the League One Play-Off places, and they have now scored 17 goals their last nine matches in their march back up the table since the turn of the year.

The attacker, who has played in various different positions when called upon over the course of the 2021/22 campaign so far, believes that being able to adapt the way they play under Darren Moore has played a role in their recent success, but says they still need to be scoring more goals with the amount of chances that they create.

Speaking to the media after the game at Hillsborough, ‘Pato’ said, “Towards the start of the season it was more tiki-taka trying to build all the way to the final product and get the tap ins… Now we’ve started to change it up, people expecting us to pass, pass, pass all the way up to the goal and now we’re putting crosses in from deeper, crossing at all opportunities - it’s fruitful for us.

“We can score lots of goals and create lots of chances from crosses and it’s massive for me, Saido and all the other strikers to get involved.

“The Rotherham result was disappointing but I thought we played really well and they just got their typical goals from set plays so we need to sort of clamp down on that. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing. We create a lot of chances – and we need to start taking them.”

Wednesday now turn their focus to beating Burton Albion on Tuesday night, a team they only recently faced away from home in a game that the Owls won 2-0 thanks to goals from George Byers and Sylla Sow.

Callum Paterson scored for Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.