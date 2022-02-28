Sheffield Wednesday boss wary of Burton Albion after his own Sunderland visit

The Owls play host to the Brewers tomorrow night as they look to climb up to fifth place in the League One table, and will be hoping for a similar result to the one they got against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s team a couple of weeks ago when they picked up a 2-0 win away from home.

And Wednesday are certainly the in-form team having picked up six wins from their last seven games, however Moore insists that they need to be at their ‘level best’ if they’re to pick up another three points at Hillsborough.

The Owls boss took advantage of Wednesday’s postponed game against Fleetwood Town by heading to the Stadium of Light to watch the Brewers 1-1 draw with the Black Cats, and it sounds like he was impressed by what he saw.

Speaking to the media at the weekend, Moore said, "They are a solid, disciplined team who work incredibly hard for their manager… The performance they put in at Sunderland was good. They kept the crowd quiet up there and broke forward and got a good goal.

"Sunderland will have felt it was a point gained in the end rather than two lost with the way the game went and I was there to witness it. We know how strong they are and we are going to have to be at our level best again to come out with the right result.”

Moore also went on to add, “We have spoken about the team wanting to push on and to get into the top six and that's what we want to do. We have to keep our ability going in terms of the performances.

“We have to keep looking up the table and keep pushing on. We have another stern test on Tuesday. We will focus our attention and details on Burton. Those runs of wins have come with the team and our work ethic being right. Everyone has combined hard and worked hard together.”