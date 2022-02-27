Josh Windass and Lee Gregory - Sheffield Wednesday's wait for strike duo continues

Gregory, Wednesday’s top scorer this season, and Windass have been a big loss for the Owls as they look to climb up the table – with the duo having racked up 18 goals and assists between them over the course of the campaign so far.

There had been some hope that their number nine may play some part in one or two games in the month of February, however he was absent again for the win over Charlton Athletic and it has also been confirmed that he’ll miss the visit of Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Moore explained that ‘Tuesday will come too soon for Lee Gregory’ but also went on to add, “Let’s see for Saturday. Lincoln could be more of a shout.”

Meanwhile, Windass faces a lengthier spell on the sidelines following his latest injury setback, with Moore explaining, "He is not back in training. He is still working hard… In terms of the medical route where he is, he is always advancing a long but he is not back out there.

"I'm not sure when he is going to be back. I don't want to put a timescale on him. If he does recover quicker, we will get him back quicker. He is doing extremely well at the moment."

Wednesday face Burton on Tuesday night at 7.45pm as they look to consolidate their place in League One’s top six.