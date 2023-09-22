The former Nottingham Forest striker has been training with Wednesday recently

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals have been at a premium for Sheffield Wednesday so far in their return to the Championship but one possible solution has brought about a lukewarm response from an ex-Owls star.

Wednesday have got free agent striker Lyle Taylor on trial and he has been training with the team as well as being spotted at Hillsborough during the Owls’ 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor, a former Nottingham Forest and Charlton striker, has made over 90 appearances at Championship level scoring 23 goals.

Wednesday do have space to add to their squad but manager Xisco Munoz said that they won’t rush their decision on Taylor.

“If he needs a week then we’ll give him a week, if he needs 10 days then 10 days, if it’s two days then two days,” said the Wednesday boss on any timeframe around Taylor. “We need to be thinking about giving one step more for the team, and I’m not going to say exactly how much time - maybe tomorrow we could sign him, maybe he needs longer, I don’t know.”

However, former Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder Carlton Palmer isn’t convinced that Taylor is the man to get the goals Wednesday need to drag themselves away from the bottom of the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Owls need a striker who can deliver goals and from the stats, Lyle Taylor would not appear to be their answer, also the way the Owls are playing it will be difficult for any centre forward to register any decent numbers,” he told Football League World.

“The striker is often isolated by the way Wednesday are playing at the moment, they have Gregory and Smith both who can score goals at this level, and both are on the bench.”