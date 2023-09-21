News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Cop posed as modelling agent on Instagram to approach children
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Sheffield Wednesday’s squad predicament leaves Xisco with tough decision on injured star

Sheffield Wednesday have to choose whether to sign Lyle Taylor or use Momo Diaby when he returns to fitness - they can’t do both.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls currently have former Nottingham Forest striker, Taylor, on trial at the club as they weigh up a potential offer to the 33-year-old, with Xisco explaining that they’re assessing him before deciding if he can bring ‘something special’ to their ranks for the 2023/24 campaign.

With a number of years in the English Football League under his belt the forward would come with a wealth of experience, however deciding to sign him would mean confirming that Diaby - who was sadly injured on his Owls debut - would not be eligible to feature at all this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Wednesday have filled 24 of the 25 slots that they are given by the EFL for the first half of their current campaign, with Marvin Johnson, Ciaran Brennan and Diaby all missing out, however it was originally thought that the latter would be added to the list once he returned to fitness. The fact that they’re looking at Taylor suggests that he’s some way away from reaching that point.

The Star has previously reported that Diaby was due to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and while Xisco wouldn’t go into details on his injury he did confirm afterwards that if they were to sign a free agent then it would mean the Portimonense loanee would be unavailable in 2023.

“We will see, maybe in some weeks he’s ready - maybe not,” the Owls boss said when asked about the French midfielder. “I don’t like to speak about injuries to players because sometimes it’s a personality situation and they don’t want to speak about it… He has a process, and we wish all the best for him.”

Diaby had a strong debut before his injury, and his absence has been a continued blow for Xisco and his technical team. Signing Taylor - or any other free agent - over registering him will not be a decision made lightly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After confirming that the striker had trained this week, the Wednesday manager said, ““As I’ve said before, we can’t have a mistake. It’s very difficult to find a striker at a good level for us. We have him here and I wish the best for him and I think he can give good things for us. If he gives a plus to the team, he’ll stay with us if he doesn’t give it he’ll not stay with us.”

Related topics:Lyle TaylorEnglish Football League