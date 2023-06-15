Darren Moore has the backing of the overwhelming majority of Sheffield Wednesday fans according to a Star Owls fan survey conducted this month.

Moore, in his second full season in charge at Hillsborough, successfully guided the club to promotion via the play-offs, picking up a club record 96 points in the regular season and setting a whole host of other records along the way.

Now, as he prepares for their return to the Championship, it would appear that he has the fans onside, unsurprisingly given the events of the last month or so for the club.

The Star’s Big Wednesday Survey saw over 1,300 people cast their vote on various elements of the club at this present time, and it was made very clear that the majority were not only happy with the manager’s work in 2022/23 but also see him as the man to lead them onto even bigger things.

While just under 60% felt that the club’s performances and overall promotion were neither above nor below expectations, 85.4% felt that Moore himself had had an above average season - 37.9% of which voted five out of five on in terms of their satisfaction in his work. Only 2.6% felt that he had performed at a below average level.

Going forward it was even more in favour of the Owls boss, with 87.% saying that they felt he was the right man for the job heading into the second-tier return - and 75.3% felt that the club’s transfer business was above average under his watch in 2022/23.

In 129 matches Moore has won 66 and drawn 32, with 222 goals being scored along the way - and he’ll be hoping to kick on once again in the new season when they go up against some much tougher sides in the Championship.

