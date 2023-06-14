One more year - Sheffield Wednesday boss' defender plans as key contract detail revealed

Sheffield Wednesday have an option to extend Ciaran Brennan’s contract by another year, the defender has revealed.

Brennan spent the 2022/23 season out on loan in League Two with Swindon Town, however his spell was cut short in March after he sustained a shoulder injury in what was his 21st appearance of the campaign.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the 23-year-old explained that his loan spell had been productive, but also spoke of a clause in his Owls deal that was unknown up until now.

"I've got another year left,” he told YL. “And then there's an option after that. I've had good chats with the manager about how this year has gone. Me and him both got what we wanted to get out of it.”

Darren Moore has previously spoken of how pleased he was to see his young centre back playing regularly in the fourth tier last season, and clarified how they were now looking to use him as part of their first team in 2023/24.

Speaking to The Star earlier in the year the Owls boss said, “We’d have liked to have had him stay there [with Swindon] and play and get towards a mark of games. What would have happened is that physically - and he may not have consciously known it - he would have grown.

“He’s got a great footballing brain so to add physicality to that brings him a bridge closer because we’re certainly looking to make him a part of the first team plans heading into next season.”