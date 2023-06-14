Darren Moore is on the hunt for new signings as the Owls prepare for their first season back in the second tier following promotion via the play-offs, with a number of their Wembley heroes moving on when their current deals expire at the end of this month.
The transfer window officially opened today, meaning that clubs across the English Football League can start to register any new players, and Moore will no doubt be eager to move quickly in the coming weeks as he plots out a plan to continue his improvement at the club following a strong season in League One.
Leeds United, following their relegation from the Premier League, were the latest to announce who would be on their way, meaning that only Southampton are yet to confirm which players won’t be sticking around now that they’re in the Championship.
Here are the other 23 clubs and who they’ve released:
Birmingham City
Released: Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Troy Deeney, George Friend, Jordan Graham, Kevin Long
Blackburn Rovers
Released: Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton Diaz, Daniel Ayala, Dan Butterworth, Dan Pike, Sam Burns, Aidan Dowling
Bristol City
Released: Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva, Taylor Moore, James Morton
Cardiff City
Released: Connor Wickham, Gavin Whyte, Dillon Phillips, Tom Sang
Coventry City
Released: Fankaty Dabo, Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn, Tyler Walker
Huddersfield Town
Released: Josh Ruffels, Tomáš Vaclík, Florian Kamberi, Rolando Aarons, Ryan Schofield, Matty Daly, Romoney Crichlow, Danny Grant, Joseph Johnson, Ernaldo Krasniqi, Josh Mazfari, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Michael Parker, Michael Roxburgh, Hakeem Sandah, Tyree Sanusi, Sam Taylor, Ajay Weston, Sonny Whittingham
Hull City
Released: Tyler Smith, Billy Chadwick, Callum Elder
Ipswich Town
Released: Joel Coleman, Richard Keogh, Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young
Leeds United
Released: Will Brook, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry, Joel Robles
Leicester City
Released: Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Papy Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Tete, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez
Middlesbrough
Released: Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, Joe Lumley, Isiah Cornet, Joe Ridley, Oliver Swan, Alfie Doherty
Millwall
Released: Scott Malone, Mason Bennett
Norwich City
Released: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Michael McGovern, Josh Martin, Danel Sinani, Teemu Pukki
Plymouth Argyle
Released: James Bolton, Conor Grant, Danny Mayor, Luke Jephcott, Adam Parkes, Ryan Law, Finley Craske, Brandon Pursall
Preston North End
Released: Aaron Bennett, Dana Amaral, Harry Nevin, Lewis Coulton, Matthew Olosunde
Queens Park Rangers
Released: Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Olamide Shodipo, Conor Masterson (signed for Gillingham), Charlie Owens, Ody Alfa
Rotherham
Released: Wes Harding, Robbie Hemfrey, Mackenzie Warne, Richard Wood.
Sheffield Wednesday
Released: Jack Hunt, David Stockdale, Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan
Stoke City
Released: Sam Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Nick Powell
Swansea City
Released: Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere, Kyle Naughton, Andreas Sondergaard, Tivonge Rushesha, Daniel Williams
Sunderland
Released: Harrison Bond, Jacob Carney, Cameron Jessup, Ethan Kachosa, Nathan Newall, Owen Robinson, Thomas Scott, Harrison Sohna, Carl Winchester
Watford
Released: Leandro Bacuna, Britt Assombalonga
West Bromwich Albion
Released: Jake Livermore, Tom Rogic, Kean Bryan