Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals out to splash cash on Premier League striker – reports

According to reports in the national media, Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Ipswich Town, have launched a big money move for an Everton attacker.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST

Ellis Simms is no stranger to the Championship having impressed on his time on loan there last season with Sunderland, and he did so well at the Stadium of Light that the Toffees decided to recall him in order to aid their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Now though, with a summer of new additions likely at Goodison Park, the Tractor Boys are reportedly trying to test their resolve on the 22-year-old forward – with The Sun reporting that they’ve tabled a bid worth £3.5m as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, are also said to interested in the possibility of trying to bring him back Tyneside after his 10 goals and assists in 28 games for them in 2022/23.

On top of the Simms news, the same publication has stated that they’re looking to try and loan Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace following his very successful loan at Charlton Athletic, a loan during which he won the club’s Player of the Season award and was nominated for the EFL’s Young Player of the Season gong.

Kieran McKenna and his Ipswich side are expected to spend plenty this summer following their promotion out of League One alongside the Owls last season, and also moved quickly to secured new contracts for top scorer, Conor Chaplin, as well as former Wednesday midfielder, Massimo Luongo, following their part in getting them up.

