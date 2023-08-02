Surprise details of Sheffield Wednesday’s Anthony Musaba transfer emerge from France

Sheffield Wednesday look to be signing Anthonny Musaba on a permanent deal, with talk of a three-year contract on the cards.

The Star reported earlier this week that the 22-year-old Monaco winger was a target for the Owls, with Xisco looking to add a bit of pace and flair to his side ahead of the 2023/24 season and the club’s return to the Championship, and today it was explained that his arrival was now imminent.

Musaba still has time left on his deal with the French outfit, and it was originally thought that any move to Hillsborough would be on a loan basis, however the latest news from France is suggesting that it will be a permanent switch.

It’s understood that a deal has been agreed between the involved parties as the move draws closer, with the former NEC Nijmegen attacker expected to touch down in the United Kingdom imminently as they look to wrap things up.

French journalist, Marc Mechenoua, said this evening, “The 22-year-old striker will leave Monaco to join Sheffield Wednesday. After passing his medical examination, the Dutch striker will sign a 3-year contract with the English club which plays in the Championship. The player leaves free but the ASM keeps 20% on a possible resale.”

The Dutch youngster spent time in Ligue 2 and the Eredivisie last season on loan with Metz and NEC respectively, making 27 senior appearances along the way, and will be hoping to continue his development in Sheffield in what will be his first venture into English football.

Wednesday have signed five players so far this summer in Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, Pol Valentin and Di’Shon Bernard, but Xisco has made it clear that he is still eager to bolster his ranks further in order to benefit the side in a tough second-tier campaign.

