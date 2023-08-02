Young Sheffield Wednesday defender, Sean Fusire, says that he’s hoping to try and play his part for the Owls this season under Xisco.

Fusire has been a regular in the Owls’ preseason under the Spaniard, playing in different positions across their friendly encounters as he looks to force his way into Wednesday’s plans for the season ahead.

The 18-year-old was on the bench for the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday having featured against Stocksbridge Park Steels the night before, and he says that he has enjoyed being part of things over the last few weeks.

He’s determined to keep it up, though, and is hoping the clean slate that everyone has been given under Xisco could potentially play in his favour.

"There are still things that I know I need to work on,” Fusire said. “Every year is the most important of your career and this year I really want to go and attack the season, especially in the Championship. With the new manager it feels like a fresh start. I think I can rise to the challenge but I know there’s a difference between confidence and complacency, and I don’t want to get caught between those two.

“I am the type of person who would never get complacent, I will continue to work as hard as I can and I have the trust in myself that I can succeed… The manager has told all the young boys that we’ve got a fresh start, that he didn’t know us so it’s an opportunity to prove ourselves. He identifies things in each game that I play that I need to work on, and he makes it easy for me to learn.”

The signing of Juan Delgado and Pol Valentin, along with the return to fitness of Liam Palmer, may mean that Fusire’s opportunities could be limited in the right-back role of Xisco’s defender, but part of the manager’s plan is to get youngsters playing in multiple roles so that they can feature in different areas of the pitch.

