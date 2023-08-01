Reports: Sheffield Wednesday agree deal to sign AC Milan stopper

According to reports in Italy, Sheffield Wednesday now have an agreement in place to sign AC Milan goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez.

It emerged towards the end of last month that the 25-year-old Colombian had become a target for Wednesday as Xisco looks to bolster his goalkeeping department at Hillsborough, with some stating that the deal had become imminent.

Now, following the Owls’ announcement of their fifth summer signing on Monday, journalist Matteo Moretto has posted on Twitter that it has now been finalised.

Reports have also offered up some detail of the switch, saying that it is set to be a loan without an option to buy from the Italian giants, however nothing has been confirmed by either club at this point in time.

Wednesday only have one senior goalkeeper on their books at present, with Cameron Dawson the number one going into Friday night’s game against Southampton as things stand, however whether Vasquez’s reported arrival changes that or not remains to be seen.

The former Club Guaraní stopper hasn’t made an appearance for Milan since making the switch there in January, but a decision not to include an option to buy would suggest that they still see him as having a future at the club in some form.