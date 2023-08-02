Xisco says that Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to loan out some of their young players before the transfer window closes, but not all of them.

The Owls boss has used a number of academy graduates since arriving at the club last month, with several of them also making it onto the plane for their preseason warm weather camp in Spain.

Part of it was down to the sheer lack of numbers in the senior setup prior to the recent transfer additions, but a handful did still feature on Saturday afternoon when Wednesday took on Luton Town at Hillsborough in their final friendly before the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With first team chances possibly few and far between once all of the new signings have been made, the Wednesday manager has admitted that there could be come moves on the cards, exits that the teenagers could no doubt benefit from.

“We will see,” he said when asked about potential loan exits. “Some players yes, some players no. We know how the Championship is, and you need players who are in the U21s that can also play with us. So some we can loan out, some players we can’t.

“I wanted to give them minutes because they’ve given 100%, I’m very happy with them.”