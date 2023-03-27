A defeat to strugglers Forest Green may have set Sheffield Wednesday title hopes back a little, but the supercomputer makes for positive reading for The Owls.

A shock defeat against Forest Green on Sunday caused a little rain on the Sheffield Wednesday promotion parade as the League One season draws to a close.

A trip to the bottom of the table and relegation doomed Gloucestershire side looked the perfect chance to leapfrog league leaders Plymouth Argyle for The Owls.

However, it wasn't to be for Wednesday as a 35th-minute Jordan D'Andre Garrick goal proved enough to keep the three points at The New Lawn Stadium.

Whilst a set-back for Darren Moore, the club still look serious contenders for the League 1 title with a game in hand on Argyle, who currently sit two points ahead in the table.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a trip to Cheltenham on Wednesday night as the side look to stop the rot after back-to-back losses.

With nine matches left for Wednesday, here's where the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer has the side finishing in League 1 compared to their rivals.

1 . 24 - Forest Green Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 32 (-50 GD) -Chances of relegation: more than 99% Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2 . 23 - Cambridge United Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 38 (-38 GD) -Chances of relegation: 95% Photo: Mike Owen Photo Sales

3 . 22 - Morecambe Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 39 (-34 GD) -Chances of relegation: 95% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 21 - Accrington Stanley Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 41 (-41 GD) -Chances of relegation: 85% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales