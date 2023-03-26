Darren Moore says that he wants Sheffield Wednesday’s players to channel their anger positively as they look for a return to winning ways.

Wednesday suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Forest Green Rovers on Sunday afternoon, with Duncan Ferguson’s side ending a 17-game winless streak to make sure that the Owls weren’t able to climb back to the top of League One.

A Jordan Garrick goal proved to be the difference in a game that saw Wednesday fail to get going, and Moore was understandably frustrated at the final whistle after seeing his side lose back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

He doesn’t want his players to get disheartened though, and says they need to channel their feelings positively…

Speaking to The Star after the game, the Owls boss said, “Sometimes after the game the first thing is disappointment, but I think the anger will come into it now that thew game is finished and they can reflect on it… You get back on the team bus and I think the anger will come now.

“They can be angry and disappointed, but tomorrow morning when they come in they’ve got to channel that in the right manner - because we have another game on “Wednesday and there’s no point harbouring on that today.

“Tonight you remember the feeling, and then you regroup tomorrow.”

Owls boss Darren Moore at full time following SHeffield Wednesday's defeat to Forest Green Rovers Pic Steve Ellis