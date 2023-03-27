Darren Moore says that talented Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Bailey Cadamarteri, isn’t yet ready to start playing for the first team yet.

The teenage Owls academy graduate has shone at U18s level and scored goals in the U21s since stepping up a level once again, with some fans calling for him to be given a chance at senior level given injuries to the likes of Callum Paterson, Mallik Wilks and – most recently – Josh Windass.

But, aside from the fact that he’s been out injured of late, Moore says that the 17-year-old needs more time before he’ll be ready to take the next step up.

Speaking to the media, the Owls boss said of ‘Cadz’, “What people have got to realise is that Bailey is a tremendous player, and excellent player, making wonderful strides in the academy - and we don’t doubt that he’ll be a god striker. but where he is in his development, he’s not quite there yet in terms of being ready to play.

“As a manager you have to put them in at times when they’re going to thrive and move forward, if you put them in too quick too soon then you can undo all the wonderful hard work and it can come back to burn you.

“Bailey is doing really good, but is he ready for a competitive first team game? Not at this moment in time. Hopefully he’ll continue his development in the academy and continue his progress.”

Cadamarteri, son of former Everton striker, Danny, was given his first professional contract at the club last year.

