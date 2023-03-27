Darren Moore says that Sheffield Wednesday decided not to risk Mallik Wilks for the game against Forest Green Rovers.

The forward is on the brink of his return from injury after spending a number of weeks out with a calf injury, and Moore had said earlier in the week that the Rovers game could be the one that saw him return to the side.

But Wilks wasn’t in the squad as Wednesday fell to a 1-0 defeat at the New Lawn Stadium, though he did travel with the team down to Gloucestershire along with Sean Fusire, who also wasn’t named in the 18-man side.

That extra bit of rest should tee him up nicely for the trip to Cheltenham Town though, and Moore appears hopeful of seeing him back in action.

“Probably the one player for Cheltenham is Mallik coming back in to it,” he told the media. “He’s the one we’re looking at really… We expect one or two more back, but we’re looking at another couple of weeks on them.”

So just how close was he for the Forest Green clash?

“Very,” Moore replied. “He travelled down with us but we made a decision in the morning after training that he felt a bit of soreness and fatigue. But hopefully after a couple of days treatment it’ll have done him the world of good. We just didn’t risk him. It’d be a massive boost.”

Mallik Wilks could soon be back in action for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)