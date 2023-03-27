News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
22 minutes ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
23 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
23 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours

Sheffield Wednesday attacker likely to return this week after late decision over the weekend

Darren Moore says that Sheffield Wednesday decided not to risk Mallik Wilks for the game against Forest Green Rovers.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:00 BST

The forward is on the brink of his return from injury after spending a number of weeks out with a calf injury, and Moore had said earlier in the week that the Rovers game could be the one that saw him return to the side.

But Wilks wasn’t in the squad as Wednesday fell to a 1-0 defeat at the New Lawn Stadium, though he did travel with the team down to Gloucestershire along with Sean Fusire, who also wasn’t named in the 18-man side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday boss quizzed on surprise changes and second half substitutio...
Most Popular

That extra bit of rest should tee him up nicely for the trip to Cheltenham Town though, and Moore appears hopeful of seeing him back in action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Probably the one player for Cheltenham is Mallik coming back in to it,” he told the media. “He’s the one we’re looking at really… We expect one or two more back, but we’re looking at another couple of weeks on them.”

So just how close was he for the Forest Green clash?

“Very,” Moore replied. “He travelled down with us but we made a decision in the morning after training that he felt a bit of soreness and fatigue. But hopefully after a couple of days treatment it’ll have done him the world of good. We just didn’t risk him. It’d be a massive boost.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mallik Wilks could soon be back in action for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
Mallik Wilks could soon be back in action for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
Mallik Wilks could soon be back in action for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

The Owls face Cheltenham on Wednesday night and will be desperate for a reaction after their terrible result on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Wednesday players ‘need to take ownership’ after dismal Forest Green result

Darren MooreMallik WilksSheffield