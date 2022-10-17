The Owls were weak at defending set pieces, they were susceptible to costly defensive mistakes and they were often successfully targeted by opposition teams when it came to balls coming into the box.

The signing of Ben Heneghan, a centre-half from relegated AFC Wimbledon, was the first bit of Wednesday business done, but wasn’t seen as the most high-profile addition they could have made. Some supporters described the confirmation of his signing as ‘underwhelming’.

Sheffield Wednesday man mountain Ben Heneghan grapples with Cambridge United man Joe Ironside. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Nine league matches into his Owls career, few would argue his free transfer was some of the best business Wednesday have done.

Alongside the likes of Michael Ihiekwe and Mark McGuinness, after a shaky start to the campaign Wednesday’s defence looks more solid, more robust that in season gone by.

Wednesday’s is a defence packed with experienced League One players and ti shows – a tally of eight clean sheets in 14 League One matches is the best in the division.

Heneghan’s numbers are among the best in the division at current. Wearing a bandage on his head after sustaining a cut in the win over Cheltenham Town the weekend before, the 28-year-old won nine aerial battles in the win over Cambridge United, the same number as the entire home side.

He tops the charts across the whole division in terms of blocks per 90 (1.7), he ranks seventh in the division for clearances per 90 (5.2) and Cheltenham’s Caleb Taylor (6.8) is the only League One defender to win more headers than Heneghan’s 6.6 per 90.

Moore said that trips to places such as Cambridge influenced much of their recruitment plan. And on the basis of the weekend, it appears to be paying off.

“You can see what he's added to us from last season in terms of first time contacts and headed contacts,” Wednesday boss Darren Moore said on Heneghan.

“Cambridge are a team that put the ball in the box on a consistent basis and he was always there.