‘I get enough stick from friends!’ Lee Gregory on silencing Sheffield Wednesday doubters

The 34-year-old bagged both in a hard-fought 2-0 win, ending a run of one goal in 13 appearances across all competitions this season that belied his tireless efforts.

He claimed an assist in last week’s win over Cheltenham Town, with Wednesday fans hoping he has sparked the sort of clinical touch that saw him bag 16 goals and finish as the club’s top scorer this season.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory bagged two at Cambridge.

Asked whether he had paid any attention to the slowly growing question marks over his lean spell in front of goal, the Sheffield-born forward laughed.

“Absolutely zero. I don’t know anything that’s been said or whatever, I get enough stick from family and friends, so I’m alright with it,” he joked.

“It’s about time. Look, I’m happy to get both goals today. It was a tough game and a good win.

“I said before that I felt I was playing well, I’m always confident, I just wasn’t quite getting the luck of the draw and thankfully I did today.

“It’s down to experience maybe, I just brush all that off and I’m always confident I will score, it’s just when.”

Gregory’s first goal came as he collected Tyreeq Bakinson’s deftly curled ball into his path just six minutes into the clash and beat Dimitar Mitov one on one.

The second was less pretty but the striker has no issues adding it to his tally – despite a self-confessed scuff wrong-footing the Bulgarian stopper and looping over his head in a match-sealing moment.

“I'm happy as long as I'm playing and the team's winning,” Gregory said. You feel that, even if you're not necessarily on the score sheet, you can tell when you’ve had a good game and contributed in some way.