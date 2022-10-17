Sheffield Wednesday are solving two major problems as proved by remarkable 113 day improvement

Dodgy defending of set pieces and results away from home are two of the most prominent things harked back to – and both provided Darren Moore and his coaching staff with a pounding headache for most of the season.

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cambridge United provided further evidence that both areas have been greatly improved upon, Wednesday collecting their fifth away win of the season and an eighth clean sheet in 14 League One matches.

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate a 2-0 victory at Cambridge United. Pic: Steve Ellis.

The Owls’ away form cost them dearly last season – they were top of the home table but only seventh away – and had to wait until a February 5 win at Burton Albion for their fifth away win last season.

It means that they are 113 days in credit this season, having achieved win number five on the road nine matches sooner than it took in the last campaign (16).

Some 38% of the goals they conceded in 2021/22 were via set pieces, a figure that has dropped to 17% this time out. And their tally of eight clean sheets in 14 matches? Achieved on December 11, some 57 days and eight matches sooner then in the last campaign.

Offering his summary of the performance at Cambridge, Darren Moore described his pride at a resolute defensive effort in the face of an aerial bombardment from the Us – Wednesday won 25 aerials to the home side’s nine.

“It was three points, three good points, a solid three points. And without playing great today, we got the job done,” he said.

“Cambridge are number one in the league for crosses in the box, they’re number one for accuracy – over 42% in the box.

“So they put the ball in your box, they create chances wide and when they get space they don’t mess about, they put the ball in the box from all angles.

“I don’t remember us getting in too many situations and when we did have to defend, the boys did their jobs and got the blocks in.