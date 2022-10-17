Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is in the 'latter stages' of contract talks with the club. Pic: Steve Ellis.

The Sheffield Wednesday manager revealed late last week that long-standing negotiations to extend the youngster’s stay at Hillsborough beyond this summer, when his current deal is set to come to an end, were in their ‘latter parts’.

His hope that the talks will come to a successful conclusion remained as of Saturday, when speaking in the moments after Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Cambridge United.

And Moore knows that while talks are ongoing it is the task of himself and his coaching staff to keep the 21-year-old focused despite the speculation surrounding his future.

“The truth is I'd like it done tomorrow, but we know it doesn't work like that,” Moore said when asked when he expects any decision to be made.

“For me to say it's a week or so away? I hope so, but I can't say that – the reason is there are too many people involved in these discussions.

“What I have to do as a manager is make sure Fiz is playing to his potential and to try to keep away all the contractual talk from a young player. They can get distracted with that.

“I'm constantly speaking to him because the biggest thing for him is to keep his performance levels to where they are at and ensure he isn't distracted by it.