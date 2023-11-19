For a period it looked like Lyle Taylor may be signing for Sheffield Wednesday, however it didn’t work out that way in the end.

The experienced forward spent some time training with the Owls during Xisco’s time in charge, however it appeared that the Spaniard’s exit also meant an end to the 33-year-old’s chances of landing a deal at Hillsborough.

Since then he’s gone on and signed for Wycombe Wanderers in League One, making his debut shortly after signing as he played his part in a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon – and he admits that it’s been a ‘weird’ time for him.

He didn’t mention Wednesday by name, but did allude to time spent with a team prior to his Chairboys switch.

"There was a timing thing that happened with another club,” Taylor told the club’s official website. “It was supposed to be a week, it turned into two weeks. Six weeks later here we are. I'm proud to be here.

"It's really difficult to put into words exactly what it means. It was such a weird feeling getting ready to play a game. The last time I played in the football league would have been for Birmingham City 18 months ago, so it was really nice to get ready to play a game of football again, from Friday afternoon, preparing for a game.

"I'm really glad I'm here, it's been a weird summer/autumn for me, but now I'm glad I'm here. This is going to be a challenge for me.

"The boys have been brilliant and I'm just glad I'm back playing football. It's difficult to put enough emphasis on the fact that I'm back, I'm somewhere that I'm wanted and I'm really looking forward to getting started."