Trio doubtful but defender when Sheffield Wednesday travel to Birmingham City

Birmingham City boss, Wayne Rooney, says that they’re hopeful of having one of their injured players back when they face Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls travel to Birmingham next weekend after the international break, and amid a tough run of results for the Manchester United legend and his side there have also been several problems with regards to play availability.

Keshi Anderson and Tyler Roberts are too players that have been out for quite a while now, and Kevin Long missed the Sunderland defeat last time out due to a calf problem that kept him out of training.

Rooney is hoping that one of their injured players could be back on Saturday, though with Lee Buchanan on the brink of a return to action after missing the last eight league games for the Blues.

"I’m hoping that Lee will be available for Sheffield Wednesday,” the Brum boss said. “Keshi and Tyler Roberts may be a little bit longer too, but gradually we are starting to get players back. Hopefully we have Lee back for Sheffield Wednesday.”

Young teenager, George Hall, is also getting closer to making his comeback after a lengthy injury of his own, while Alfie Chang – who recently signed a new deal at St. Andrews – is continuing his rehabilitation after a serious knee injury in August.