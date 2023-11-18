It's become a regular scenario at Sheffield Wednesday, but this summer there could be another big overhaul as serval contracts expire.

Wednesday are having a tough time of it in the Championship so far, and there are question marks about which division they will be playing in as things stand - a situation that doesn't really help them plan for the future.

There are at least 15 players who are believed to be out of contract come the summer, including a host of big-name players and others who have been at Hillsborough for many, many years.

READ MORE: 28 detailed and different Wednesday tattoos from loyal Wednesdayites

The 15 below isn't an exhaustive list, it doesn't include players such as Ciaran Brennan - with whom the club as an option to extend - and there also may be others who've not had their contract lengths verified at this point in time.

Either way, the Owls could look very different come next season, especially if the bulk of these were to move on:

1 . Lee Gregory Gregory's time at Wednesday has certainly been successful, and his goal/assist return - especially prior to this season - is proof of that. He's made no secret that he'd like to stay, but his deal is up in the summer. Photo Sales

2 . Cameron Dawson Having been at Wednesday pretty much his entire career, it'd definitely be the end of a long story if Dawson was to move on when his deal is up in a few months' time. Photo Sales

3 . Liam Palmer Mr. Sheffield Wednesday, and the longest-serving player at the club. Palmer has played over 400 games for the Owls, and will be hoping that there are many more to come. Photo Sales