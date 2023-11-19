Sheffield Wednesday international watch after tough weekend for Owls

Things didn't quite go to plan for Sheffield Wednesday's internationals as they turned out for their nations over the weekend.

Wednesday don't have too many players away during the current break, with only Di'Shon Bernard heading away from the senior ranks, and from a selfish perspective it will be something that Danny Röhl isn't too displeased about given the time that he'll have to work with his players.

The Owls are taking on Birmingham City next weekend as they seek a return to winning ways following their defeats to Bristol City and Millwall, and the German has spoken of how the time without matches would serve as a mini preseason for the group following his arrival last month.

So with only Bernard, who is away with Jamaica for two vital games against Canada, absent from training it will mean less disruption to their Birmingham preparations. They were, however, also without third-choice goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, who is away with Northern Ireland's U19s alongside Owls youth striker, Devlan Moses.

Unfortunately all three were on the losing side on Saturday, though, in what proved to be a tough weekend for the trio - being defeated by the Canadians and Czech Republic.

Di'Shon Bernard - Jamaica

Bernard got another 90 minutes under his belt in Kingston on Saturday, starting alongside Brentford's Ethan Pinnock in the heart of defence, however they were unable to prevent either of Canada's goals - one in either half - as they were beaten 2-1.

Jonathan David and Stephen Eustáquio got the goals for the visitors as Shamar Nicholson's equaliser was reduced to a consolation goal, and they now have an uphill battle to climb when they head to Toronto in a few days' time.

Devlan Moses - Northern Ireland U19

After coming on as a substitute in midweek as the Irish youngsters fell to defeat against Hungary, Gareth McAuley decided to give the 17-year-old a starting berth when Czechia came to town. With the number nine on his back he tried to continue his club form that got him into the fold in the first place.

It wasn't to be though, and he was taken off in the 63rd minute with NI trailing 1-0 after Vojtech Hranos' opening goal, and despite improvements in the second half the hosts weren't able to force their way back into the game and Jan Buryan finished the job in injury time.

Pierce Charles - Northern Ireland U19