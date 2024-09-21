Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Owls were handed a cruel defeat at the hands of Luton Town on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday left Kenilworth Road wounded on Saturday following a tough 2-1 defeat to the recently relegated Luton Town. After a goalless first half, the Owls finally broke the deadlock after the break when Barry Bannan took the lead shortly after the restart with a superb strike but their lead on the road would not hold out.

Substitute Carlton Morris was the star of the show for Luton after netting a winning brace for his side in their hopes to return to the Premier League. After a Di’Shon Bernard red card for a controversial penalty call, Morris stepped up to convert the spot-kick, before netting a second to snatch all three points for the Hatters.

The defeat continues Wednesday’s winless streak, with just one win on the board so far this season to contribute to their overall four-point tally. The result sees the Owls down in 21st, while Luton aren’t too far ahead 15th with a three-point gap. After fighting for their survival in the Premier League last season, Rob Edwards’ side haven’t had the ideal start to their promotion push but their three points over the Owls has left the manager in high spirits.

However, he did highlight something that disappointed him during the match. Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, the Luton Town manager discussed Wednesday’s opening goal and Morris’ attitude towards being a substitute.

“It’s difficult, I don’t think we should have been a goal down but we were. I’m disappointed with how we conceded that but we’ve got a squad for a reason and I thought they made a real impact today, no doubt about it.”

On Morris’ attitude, he continued: “That’s what we want from everybody. The hardest part of my job is disappointing people, whether that’s disappointing the fans if we don’t win or disappointing the players if we’re not picking them. I hate that. In there now, everyone’s happy, it’s a good dressing room to be in but there’s still disappointment in there because certain people haven’t got on or got into the squad.”

Edwards went on to admit that Luton were ‘knocked’ after conceding Wednesday’s goal and praised their organisation.

“They’re organised, they pressed well. It’s hard to get behind them. We turned the ball over cheaply and Barry Bannan scores a really good goal, but in the end — the handball, the penalty... all of that shifted the match and that’s why we love it and hate it at the same time.”