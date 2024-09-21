Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The better team lost when Sheffield Wednesday played Luton Town, according to Owls boss, Danny Röhl.

Barry Bannan’s super strike midway through the second half would’ve been a worthy winner for the Owls during what was an excellent away performance at Kenilworth Road, however a red card for Di’Shon Bernard coupled with a penalty against them turned the game on it’s head and they ended up losing 2-1.

Just like against Queens Park Rangers - in a match they drew 1-1 - Röhl’s side created enough chances to take all three points, but once more they were left disappointed as their winless run continued. But the German is confident that the tide will eventually turn if they keep their performance levels up.

“We were the better team, the better team today lost,” he told Radio Sheffield afterwards. “That’s maybe a little bit the situation at the moment… The direction, the improvement, we are investing, it’s all there and we are taking steps forward and it’s what I want to see. We’re not having the small moments on our side to take the wins.

“But at the moment we are lacking that final part to take the wins. But we have to keep working in this way and we will get the points… Until the red card we were the better team, we controlled the game, we had a good pressing, we had the structure and were always dangerous.

“But at the end we have lost the game and now we need to keep going. We need the team togetherness and we will come through, if we fight like this then results will come.”

Next up for Wednesday is a clash with West Bromwich Albion back on home soil at Hillsborough on September 28th.