Sheffield Wednesday fans may need to reconsider their options when it comes to travelling to Watford this weekend.

Storm Babet is causing problems around the country at present as rivers overflow and roads are closed due to flooding – an amber weather warning is currently in place, and the rain isn’t expected to rest up until tomorrow morning (Saturday).

As a result of the inclement weather, an update from East Midlands Railway this afternoon has confirmed that they have closed down lines and suspended routes following heavy flooding – the problems in Dronfield, between Chesterfield and Sheffield, are most notable for Wednesdayites.

The Owls take on the Hornets at 3pm on Saturday, and as per the latest update from EMR the London St Pancras-Derby/Sheffield route has ‘been suspended until further notice’, and they say that they ‘strongly recommend’ that travellers don’t use those routes today. Whether that will change tomorrow remains to be seen.

EMR have said that ‘arrangements are in place for customers to travel between Sheffield and Doncaster or Leeds with Northern and CrossCountry’, however disruptions elsewhere mean that ‘EMR customers can no longer be accommodated on LNER’.

On top of the train disruptions there have also been a number of bus routes that have been affected by the downpour, something else that may cause issues for football fans looking to travel over the next 24 hours.

For those driving, there are currently severe delays on the M1 that may continue into tomorrow, while other road closures en route down south may arise in the coming hours prior to fans departing south.

In terms of the game itself there has been no indication – as yet – that Vicarage Road has encountered any problems, with the rain in Hertfordshire nowhere near the levels seen up north.