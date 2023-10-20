Sheffield Wednesday confirm ‘experienced’ new arrival in time for Watford visit
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the arrival of Chris Powell as an assistant coach for Danny Röhl at Hillsborough.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Star reported earlier today that the 54-year-old had arrived in Sheffield to finalise his move, and now it has been announced by the club in time for him to make the trip to Watford this coming weekend.
They said in a statement, “The Owls can confirm the appointment of Chris Powell as Assistant Coach in Danny Röhl’s new-look coaching team... Powell moves to Hillsborough with a wealth of experience in the game, most recently with Tottenham’s youth academy and England’s senior side under Gareth Southgate...
“Powell joins Performance Manager Sascha Lense in Röhl’s backroom team ahead of the German’s dugout debut at Watford tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, the Owls’ boss has spoken highly of Powell’s experience, saying that they have a ‘good energy’ between them having met previously while working for the English and German national teams.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Rohl said, “I’m so happy that Chris is now here, he understands football and I’m looking forward to working with him.
“We met each other working for our national teams. It was immediately a good feeling, I’m feeling a good energy. We spoke about getting some experienced guys in. He understands the players, he’s had a great journey and has been at the very top level.”
Powell has previously worked for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Derby County and Tottenham Hotspur, and will be hoping to help make an immediate impact at S6.