Sheffield Wednesday boss explains mystery absence of Owls and AC Milan man

Eagle-eyed Sheffield Wednesday fans noted that Devis Vasquez has been nowhere to be seen in the images and videos put out since Danny Röhl’s arrival.

The Owls’ new German manager took charge of his first training session on Monday and has been putting his side through their paces this week in the build-up to the game against Watford on Saturday, however Vasquez was a player that wasn’t seen in any of the content released by the club.

Cameron Dawson, Pierce Charles and Jack Hall were all seen training at Middlewood Road in the build-up to the trip to Vicarage Road, and some supporters questioned the Colombian loanee’s whereabouts given that he wasn’t called up to his national team in the recent international break.

Röhl has since explained that the 25-year-old AC Milan shot-stopper has been feeling a bit under the weather recently, and while he’ll back on the training pitches soon his absence may have helped make a decision on who starts on Saturday.

“He was a little bit ill,” Wednesday’s boss revealed. “But he’s back now, everything is fine. He’ll be back out on the pitch tomorrow.”

Wednesday have Momo Diaby and Juan Delgado both out injured at this point in time, however they are the only known absentees after the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Akin Famewo and Bambo Diaby all returned to training following their various ailments.